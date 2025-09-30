Man beaten with a stick and robbed by hooded gang in Forth Valley village

A man was subjected to a terrifying attack which saw a gang of hooded teenagers and young men set about him with a stick before robbing him of his cash.

The incident happened around 6.30pm on Wednesday, September 24, in Wardlaw Street, Coalsnaughton, Clackmannanshire, when a 20-year-old man was approached by a group who chased him and struck him with a wooden stick.

He did not require hospital treatment but a three-figure sum of cash was taken from him and police are now investigating to trace those involved and are keen to speak to a number of males, aged from teens to early twenties, who were seen in the area at the time.

They are described as a black male of slim build, wearing dark clothing with a hood up, a white male, slim build, around 5ft 8ins, with dark clothing with a hood, a white male of slim build, around 5ft 7ins, wearing a dark top with a hood and light coloured trousers, two white males of the same height, also wearing dark clothing with hoods, a white male youth, around 16-years-old with ginger hair and a long fringe, around 5ft 6ins, slim, wearing black clothes and a white male, slim, around 5ft 10ins, wearing all black clothes, including a balaclava.

Police are now trying to trace a large number of youths and young men who were seen in the area at the time of the assault (Picture: Police Scotland)

Detective Constable Chris Hemm said: “Thankfully the man was not seriously injured but cash was taken from him and he was left very shaken by what happened.

“Our enquiries so far show the group of males described were in the area and we are keen to trace them and speak to them.

“The area is generally busy and is overlooked by a number of properties so we are asking anyone who saw anything before, during, and after this incident to get in touch.

“Please also check any private CCTV or dash-cam that you might have retained and make contact with us if you have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2910 of Wednesday, September 24, or call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

