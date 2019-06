A man used a “spade or shovel” during an attack on three other men.

The incident took place in Fairlie Drive, Camelon on Sunday morning.

The three victims are aged 18, 19 and 26.

Sergeant Andy Angus said: “At 12.30am on Sunday, a male suspect approached three males and assaulted them with a spade or shovel.

“The male has then run off. None of the males have sustained any serious injury.”

Anyone with information in connection with this crime is urged to call police via 101.