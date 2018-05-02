Man attacked pregnant partner at Falkirk home

A man who threatened his pregnant partner and grabbed her by the throat is to be assessed for a domestic abuse programme.

Steven Smith attacked the woman in her home in Falkirk on April 2, pinned her against a wall and prevented her from leaving the property. When police arrived to help her he resisted arrest.

The 25-year-old bully appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for sentence.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell made it clear that given Smith’s previous record for violence against women he was not convinced he was a suitable candidate for the Caledonian Project, but agreed to give him the chance and remanded him in custody until May 17 for the reports to be prepared.