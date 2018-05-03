Man attacked police officer in Bo’ness

A man who assaulted a police officer has narrowly avoided jail.

Pawel Krawiec kicked out when they arrived at Thirlestone Place, Bo’ness, to arrest Lukasz Cichohewski on August 5 last year. During his attempt to prevent Cichohewski being apprehended he also pushed and pulled at them causing them to fall to the ground.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 38-year-old chef from 28 Church Street, Philpstoun, who supports his partner and their family was placed on a community order to complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months as a direct alternative to custody.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell told Krawiec: “The court always takes a dim view of assaults on police officers.”