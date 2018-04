A 49-year-old attacked his partner and pushed a 13-year-old in February.

Barry Cassidy, 27 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill, admitted the assaults he committed in Avon Drive, Laurieston on February 12.

He admitted attacking his partner - forcibly removing a ring from her finger – and also that he pushed a 13-year-old boy into a washing basket.

The case was adjourned until May 17 for a Caledonian domestic abuse programme assessment.