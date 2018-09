A man was attacked in an underpass in Falkirk late last night (Sunday).

Police have appealed for information after a 53-year-old man was assaulted in Garrison Place at around 11pm.

Anyone who was in the area at this time and may have relevant information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference CF0120310918.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.