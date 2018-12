Police are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in a Falkirk takeaway shop.

The victim was punched in the face by another man wearing a pink t-shirt, who is described as having short black hair and being 5ft to 5ft6, inside King’s in Vicar Street at around 3.30am on Saturday, December 1.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Information can be given to police on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.