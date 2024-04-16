Man attacked in Bo'ness street despite phone warning about drunk offender from partner
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Colin Stewart, 27, had pleaded guilty to assaulting a man at an address in Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness on April 21 last year.
Bernadetted Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness was returning home at 7pm. When he is on his way back he has received a phone call from his partner warning him a person is outside the home in the street shouting, intoxicated.
"The witness parked his vehicle outside the address, got out and walked towards his home. The accused appeared in front of him and punched him once to the left side of his face.
"The witness got inside and the accused then ran off.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Stewart, 51 Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next four-and-a-half months.