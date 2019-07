A man who was reportedly armed with a knife in Falkirk has been arrested.

The 58-year-old was detained by police who were called to the scene in Camelon Road at around 5pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley arrested a 58-year-old man in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon in Falkirk on Tuesday, July 10.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”