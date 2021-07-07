Man arrested over Denny indecent exposure incident

The 65-year-old was charged over two offences which took place in Myothill Road and Doune, Perthshire on March 27 this year.

He has also been charged in relation to two other incidents in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire in 2019 and 2020.

Police arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with an incident of indecent exposure in Denny on March 27, 2021. Picture: John Devlin.

The man has been released on an undertaking to appear at a later date at Falkirk Sherriff Court.

A report has been prepared for the procurator fiscal.

