Man arrested over Bonnybridge and Falkirk vehicle thefts

A man has been arrested in connection with two vehicle thefts in Bonnybridge and Falkirk.

The 24-year-old was charged with allegedly stealing one vehicle from Main Street, Bonnybridge on Friday, March 8 and another from Falkirk’s Bantaskine Drive on Tuesday, March 12.

Both vehicles have since been recovered.

The man has also been charged in connection with a theft from an address in Gartcows Road, Falkirk on Tuesday, March 12.

He was expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday (Thursday).