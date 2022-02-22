Man arrested over attempted robbery of Camelon pensioner
A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted robbery in the Camelon area of Falkirk.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022, 7:21 pm
The incident happened around 7.55pm on Thursday, 13 January, 2022, at the home of a 74-year-old man in Carmuirs Avenue,The man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 23 February, 2022.Detective Sergeant Chris Scott said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance following our appeal.”