Man arrested in connection with Redding Tesco break-in

Police Dog Ted helped trace a man in connection with a break-in to the Tesco superstore in Redding.

The Colliery Road store was broken into at around 12.35am on Wednesday, June 13 and the suspects made off in an Audi S3 Quattro.

Police Dog Ted

The vehicle was later seen in Edinburgh before being involved in another break-in and theft at a fast food restaurant in Galashiels.

Police initiated a pursuit of the car, which was subsequently found abandoned on the Edinburgh city bypass, near Straiton.

A search of nearby fields was then undertaken by Police Dog Ted and his handler and at around 4.50am this morning (Thursday) a 22-year-old man was apprehended and later arrested.

Superintendent Helen Harrison said: “Tackling acquisitive crime, in particular offences that span across geographical divisions, is one of our top priorities and this arrest was the result of outstanding pursuit work by Road Policing officers, specialist search activity by our Dog Unit and vital information from the public.

“Inquiries into these break-ins continue but I want to make it clear that police divisions continue to work closely with one another to identify housebreakers and vehicle thieves operating across county lines to bring them to justice.

“As always, if you believe you have information relating to acquistive crime offences, or those believed to be involved, then please contact us via 101, or 999 in an emergency.”