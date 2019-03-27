Man arrested in connection with assault on woman in Grangemouth

A man has been arrested after a woman was assaulted in Grangemouth.

The 21-year-old was charged in connection with the incident, which took place in Inchyra Place yesterday afternoon and left the woman requiring medical treatment.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley can confirm that a 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with serious assault in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth.

“The incident happened around 2.15pm on Tuesday, March 26. A 38-year-old woman sustained a facial injury. She was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment and later released.”

The man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).