Man arrested in connection with £348,000 drugs find in Grangemouth

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a six-figure haul of class A and B drugs seized in Grangemouth.

The 35-year-old is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.

Police discovered a significant quantity of cocaine during a stop and search in Zetland Park last Friday.

Detectives from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU) then executed a search warrant at a nearby former sports pavilion where heroin, cocaine and cannabis were found.

Collectively, the seizures have a maximum street value of £348,000.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCullagh, of the OCCTU, said: “Disrupting the sale of illicit substances within our communities will continue to be treated with the utmost seriousness by officers.

“We will not allow people to profit from putting others at risk of harm.

“I want to thank the public for their ongoing support in tackling drug offences and would encourage anyone with information to report this to Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.”