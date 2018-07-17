Man arrested for indecent act in Grangemouth

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following an indecent act on Newhouse Road in Grangemouth.

A 24-year-old woman was walking past a parked white van when she witnessed an indecent act and was spoken to in a sexual manner.

The incident took place at 7.20am yesterday and a man was subsequently arrested .

He is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.

Inspector Lyne Rushford of Falkirk Police Station said: “This was a very distressing incident for the woman and officers worked quickly to arrest a man in connection with this.

“Our enquiries into the incident continue and we’d urge anyone who may have information about this to contact us via 101, quoting incident number 0761 of July 16.”