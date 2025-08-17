Man arrested as Falkirk town centre street reopens after protests outside asylum seeker hotel

A man was arrested during yesterday’s protest outside a former Falkirk town centre hotel being used to house asylum seekers.

Police confirmed the 26-year-old had been arrested for trying to breach the cordon line placed around the premises in Kemper Avene.

Officers had closed the road for public safety earlier in the day with it only reopening shortly before 9pm.

It came as two groups held rallies outside the former hotel.

Protesters outside the former Cladhan Hotel in Falkirk now housing asylum seekers. Pic: Michael Gillen

A local group Save Our Future & Our Kids Future had announced a protest on “uncontrolled immigration” outside the former Cladhan Hotel in Kemper Avenue to begin at midday.

Stand up to Racism, Falkirk Trades Union Council and local residents then announced they would hold a counter protest beginning an hour earlier.

Initially police officers were able to keep both sides apart on either side of the road while vehicles could still pass.

However, as the numbers grew, they were forced to close close off the road at Arnott Street and further along Kemper Avenue as people spilled on to the carriageway.

Connor Graham of Save Our Future & Our Kids Futures who organised the protest. Pic: Michael Gillen

The building is being used by the Home Office and its contractor Mears to house asylum seekers until they can be processed.

Local feelings have been running high after one of the former residents, Sadeq Nikzad, was jailed for nine years in June after he was found guilty of the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Falkirk town centre in October 2023.

Connor Graham, who was involved in setting up Save Our Future & Our Kids Future said he was delighted at the turn out and said their would be further protests being announced next week.

Addressing the crowd, he said: "This is not just about about immigrants living in our town or illegal immigration, whether it is an illegal immigrant, a local resident or someone from elsewhere in the UK if you commit serious crimes as sexual assault, rape or offences against children and women you should face the justice. That justice should be served by harsher sentences.”

A smoke bomb was thrown at Stand up to Racism counter protesters. Pic: Michael Gillen

But as he and others spoke, only about one-third of their 600-strong protest group listened to the speeches, others continued to vent their fury at the hotel residents and the counter protesters, with cries of “send them home” and “you’re not welcome” as police kept the two sides apart.

The counter protesters held up placards saying “refugees welcome here”, “we’re all Jock Tamson’s Bairns” and “migrants make our NHS”.

At one point a smoke bomb was thrown by the protesters towards the counter protesters but that incident and several other minor scuffles were quickly dealt with be police.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Kemper Avenue in Falkirk has reopened following protest activity which began around 11am on Saturday, August16.

Stand up to Racism, Falkirk Trades Union Council and local residents held a counter protest supporting refugees. Pic: Michael Gillen

"A proportionate policing plan was in place to ensure public safety and minimise disruption to the local community.

"A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the cordon line.

Motorists are thanked for their patience."

Falkirk Council has previously stated that it has no involvement in placing or funding the asylum seekers.

A spokesperson said: “The council plays no part in the decision to house asylum seekers nor in the location of where they are placed.

"The Home Office and their contractor, Mears, take this decision in conjunction with property owners and the cost of accommodation and meals is met entirely by the Home Office.

"Falkirk Council offers no financial assistance to any asylum seeker – financial allowances again come from the Home Office.

"Community safety is everyone’s concern and we will continue to work constructively with community groups and community planning partners to ensure everyone’s wellbeing is looked after as far as possible.”