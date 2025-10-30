Man arrested after woman sexually assaulted and robbed in Camelon

Police said a man had been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault and robbery in Camelon. (Pic: Police Scotland)

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault and robbery in Camelon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had previously appealed to the public for information following the incident which happened between 8pm and 8.40pm on Sunday, October 5.

Two men gained access to a building on Main Street and assaulted and robbed a woman. She was shaken but did not require medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, officers have confirmed a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and was released pending further investigation. They said enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: "I'd like to thank the local community for their assistance in our investigation.

"We still urge anyone who may have seen anything in the area at the time, or has private or dash-cam footage, to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 3229 of Sunday, October 5, 2025. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.