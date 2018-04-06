Man arrested after failed car robbery outside Camelon supermarket

A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery of a car in Camelon.

Police were called to an incident in the car park of the village’s Tesco store, on Glasgow Road, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday, April 4.

A 51-year-old man is now scheduled to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, April 9 to face the charge.

Officers are continuing to follow a positive line of inquiry in the search for another man seen at the scene of the failed car theft and have thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.