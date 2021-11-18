Man arrested after car crash in Falkirk puts another man in hospital with 'serious injuries'
A 38-year-old man has been arrested by police, following a two-vehicle crash in Falkirk that left another man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’.
Police confirmed that they were called to the scene of the crash on Cumbrae Drive in Tamfourhill.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 1.20am on Thursday, 18 November, 2021, following the report of a two vehicle road crash on Cumbrae Drive, Falkirk.
"Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment of serious injuries.
"The road was closed for around three and a half hours.
The spokesperson also confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles, who is a 38-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.
Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident.