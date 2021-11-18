Man arrested after car crash in Falkirk puts another man in hospital with 'serious injuries'

A 38-year-old man has been arrested by police, following a two-vehicle crash in Falkirk that left another man in hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 1:27 pm

Police confirmed that they were called to the scene of the crash on Cumbrae Drive in Tamfourhill.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called around 1.20am on Thursday, 18 November, 2021, following the report of a two vehicle road crash on Cumbrae Drive, Falkirk.

A two-vehicle crash occurred in the early hours of Thursday morning on Cumbrae Drive, which is located in the Tamfourhill area of Falkirk.

"Emergency services attended and a man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment of serious injuries.

"The road was closed for around three and a half hours.

The spokesperson also confirmed that the driver of one of the vehicles, who is a 38-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident.

