Man arrested after alleged Grangemouth incidents involving girls
Police hunting for a man who approached young girls in Grangemouth last month have confirmed that an arrest has been made.
Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:56 am
Two incidents are alleged to have taken place on Saturday, September 17 and officers had appealed for help to trace the man identified.
An approach had been made to a girl in Moray Place are 4pm that day by a man in a car and later at 8pm in Oldwalls Place, near Charlotte Dundas Court, a group of girls had been approached in similar circumstances.
A Forth Valley Police statement said: “Following enquiries by PC Pacitti, a male has now been arrested and charged in relation to this.”
It added that the man was in police custody and due to appear in court.