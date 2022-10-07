News you can trust since 1845
Man arrested after alleged Grangemouth incidents involving girls

Police hunting for a man who approached young girls in Grangemouth last month have confirmed that an arrest has been made.

By Jill Buchanan
Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:56 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 7:56 am

Two incidents are alleged to have taken place on Saturday, September 17 and officers had appealed for help to trace the man identified.

An approach had been made to a girl in Moray Place are 4pm that day by a man in a car and later at 8pm in Oldwalls Place, near Charlotte Dundas Court, a group of girls had been approached in similar circumstances.

A man is due in court in connection with the incident

A Forth Valley Police statement said: “Following enquiries by PC Pacitti, a male has now been arrested and charged in relation to this.”

It added that the man was in police custody and due to appear in court.

