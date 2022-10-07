Man arrested after alleged Grangemouth incidents involving girls

Two incidents are alleged to have taken place on Saturday, September 17 and officers had appealed for help to trace the man identified.

An approach had been made to a girl in Moray Place are 4pm that day by a man in a car and later at 8pm in Oldwalls Place, near Charlotte Dundas Court, a group of girls had been approached in similar circumstances.

A man is due in court in connection with the incident

A Forth Valley Police statement said: “Following enquiries by PC Pacitti, a male has now been arrested and charged in relation to this.”