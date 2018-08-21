Man appears in court over break-in at Tesco in Camelon

A man has appeared in court in connection with a break-in at a Camelon supermarket.

Police have confirmed a 30-year-old man was remanded in custody after appearing at Hamilton Sheriff Court on August 13 following the theft of a quantity of cash from the Glasgow Road store on August 6.

On the same day, Tesco stores in Falkirk’s Central Retail Park and in Bathgate were also targeted and had money stolen, with all three supermarkets broken into between 12.15am and 2am.

No other arrests have yet been made but officers’ investigations remain ongoing.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Extensive inquiries are continuing to identify others responsible.”