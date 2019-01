A man has appeared in court in connection with a stabbing in Falkirk.

Caghal Coyne (21), of Denny, has been charged with assault to injury and danger of life after a 60-year-old man was stabbed in Callendar Park on Friday, January 4.

He made no plea during an appearance at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Coyne was released on bail and the case was continued for further examination.