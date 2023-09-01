Man appears in court charged with murder following fatal Falkirk crash

Andrew Gregoire, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday accused of murder.

Gregoire, of London, is also accused of attempted murder, conspiracy, attempted robbery, attempting to defeat the ends of justice, assault, threatening behaviour, vandalism, having a knife, and carrying an offensive weapon.

A second man, Steven Hornsby, 53, of Canvey Island, Essex, is accused of conspiracy and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Amy-Rose Wilson died in a crash in New Carron Road, Falkirk, last month.

Amy-Rose Wilson died in a crash in New Carron Road, Falkirk, last month. Pic: Police Scotland

Appearing in private at Falkirk Sheriff Court, the men made no plea. After brief hearings, Sheriff Maryam Labaki continued the case for further examination and remanded the men in custody. They will appear in court again within eight days.