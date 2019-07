A man and a woman have been arrested after abandoning a stolen car in Falkirk.

The duo, who are aged 28 and 19 respectively, were told to pull over after being caught speeding in a silver Audi with false registration plates in Glenfuir Road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

However, the pair ignored the order and carried on before ditching the vehicle, which officers say was stolen from Edinburgh.

A police dog later found the pair hiding in a garden in Queen’s Crescent, Falkirk.