Man and woman arrested and charged after police swoop in on Denny drug den

Two people were arrested after police officers executed a search warrant at a premises and discovered illegal drugs.

The search was carried out on Thursday morning in the Denny area following information passed on to officers by members of the public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Denny community officers, assisted by colleagues, executed a drugs search warrant in the Denny area. A 33-year-old male and a 20-year-old female have both been arrested and charged for concern in the supply of controlled drugs.

“A substantial amount of Class A drugs has been recovered.”

Two people were arrested after police carried out a search of the premises (Picture: National World)

PC James Millar added: “Today’s recovery is the result of the local community voicing their concerns, allowing us to act swiftly. I would like to thank the community for their continued support in tackling controlled drugs in the area.”

Anyone with information about criminal activity is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

