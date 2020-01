A man has been charged in connection with the supply of cannabis and being in possession of a knuckle duster.

The 25-year-old was allegedly caught with £4600 of the class B drug by police near West Lothian Golf Club in Linlithgow on Friday, January 3.

As well as allegedly having a knuckle duster on his person, the man was also charged with driving without insurance.

He was due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday.