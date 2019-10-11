Man admits murder of Camelon grandmother

A man has pled guilty to the murder of a Camelon grandmother.

William Finlay, now aged 57, appeared at the High Court in Glasgow where he pled guilty to the murder of 44-year-old Fiona McDonald last year.

Fiona McDonald

Her death occurred on November 6, 2018 within a property in Carmuirs Avenue.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 8pm by local residents, who reported they had been approached by Finlay who claimed responsibility for the crime.

Members of the emergency services found Fiona within her home and, despite their best efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Finlay was quickly arrested by officers at his home address in the same street.

Police carried out investigations at two properties in Carmuirs Avenue

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, who led the investigation as part of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “William Finlay perpetrated a vicious and fatal attack on Fiona in her own home.

“I want to commend members of the local community for their quick actions in contacting emergency services, and for their cooperation with our enquiries, during what I’m sure must have been a harrowing ordeal.

“Although nothing can undo Finlay’s heinous actions, our thoughts are with Fiona’s family at this time and I hope they finally feel some sense of justice.”

Finlay is due to be sentenced at a later date.

The community also rallied round Fiona’s family, launching a fundraising drive for them.