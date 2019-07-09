Man accused of murdering 22-year-old in Falkirk in court for second time

A man accused of murdering 22-year-old Tomas Svezas in Falkirk again made no plea during a second court appearance.

Zilvinas Popovas (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, having been charged over an incident in Westfield Street on Friday, June 21.

He has been remanded in custody.

Mr Svezas was found dead by police “responding to concerns” about the occupants of a property in Westfield Street at around 11pm.

At the time of the incident, police said another man was found injured at the address and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital. He was later discharged.

Detective Inspector Barry McDaid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Svezas and they are being provided with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time.”