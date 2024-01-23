Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gregor Dougal was also convicted of violent offences against youngsters.

Hel was found guilty in September 2023 of a number of offences committed in the 1960s and 1970s in the Stirlingshire area following a trial at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

He was sentenced yesterday (Monday) at Falkirk Sheriff Court to 18 months imprisonment and will also be subject to notification requirements for ten years.

Gregor Dougal has been sentenced to 18 months in jail. Pic: Police Scotland

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “We acknowledge the sentencing of Gregor who will now face the consequences of his deplorable behaviour.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling sexual offences to ensure the safety of individuals and communities.

“Cases such as this serve as a good example for those who have experienced sexual abuse that there is no time limit on when you can report these crimes.

“We will always conduct a thorough investigation, no matter how long ago the incidents occurred and we will do all we can to bring perpetrators of such offences to justice.