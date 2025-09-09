Man, 73, dies following single vehicle crash on motorway near Grangemouth
The incident happened at around 6.30am on Tuesday on the northbound carriageway between junctions five (Cadgers Brae) and six (Earl’s Gate).
Emergency services attended following a report of a one vehicle crash involving a grey Audi Q3 and the driver, a 73-year-old man- was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are now appealing for information following the crash.
Inspector David Marr, of Road Policing East, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.
"Drivers who were in the area at the time are also asked to check their dash-cam footage to see if it has captured anything of significance for our investigation.”
The road was closed northbound following the crash while investigations took place and the motorway re-opened at around 9.45am.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 quoting incident number 0565 of September 9, 2025.