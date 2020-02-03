Man (73) assaulted by cyclist on Camelon canal tow path

A pensioner was attacked by a man as he enjoyed a walk along a canalside with his daughter.

The victim (73) was punched by a man on a bicycle on the canal tow path near The Rosebank Beefeater in Camelon.

The assault took place near The Rosebank Beefeater in Camelon. Picture: Michael Gillen

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place at around 3.45pm on Saturday following an accidental collision between the cyclist and his victim.

The perpetrator is descibed as aged 21 to 30, is of stocky build and was wearing dark clothing.

Inspector Ewan Wilson, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “This was an unprovoked and despicable assault on an elderly gentleman who was out walking with another member of his family.

“I would urge anyone with any information that could assist our inquiry to contact us.”

Police can be contacted via 101.