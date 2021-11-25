Man, 72, sentenced in connection with Forth Valley serious sexual offences

Arthur Kelly committed the crimes, which involved young girls, in the Stirling area between 1981 and 2014.

He was convicted on Monday, October 25 and sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court on Wednesday, November 24.

Detective Inspector Craig Faulds, of the Public Protection Unit, said: “Kelly’s victims have shown an enormous amount of courage in reporting these crimes to the police and as a result Kelly will face the consequences of his despicable actions.

Arthur Kelly was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court.

“I hope that the bravery shown by these victims and the sentence of Kelly will encourage others who have suffered sexual abuse to come forward, no matter the length of time that has passed.”

Inspector Faulds added: “Be assured that we will thoroughly investigate all reports sexual offences to bring perpetrators to justice.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.