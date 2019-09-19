Man, 72, jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court over passport fraud incidents

A pensioner has been jailed after being convicted of fraud.

James McFarlane McDonald (72) was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Friday following a police investigation into two fraudulent applications for UK passports in 2004 and 2011.

You may also be interested in:

Man caught with knife in Falkirk town centre to discover his punishment

Ex-Grangemouth community inspector is Falkirk’s new Area Commander

Former Rangers and Hearts forward joins Falkirk for training

Organised Crime Team officers arrested and charged McDonald in Stirling in March 2018.