Man, 72, jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court over passport fraud incidents

A pensioner has been jailed after being convicted of fraud.
James McFarlane McDonald (72) was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Friday following a police investigation into two fraudulent applications for UK passports in 2004 and 2011.
Organised Crime Team officers arrested and charged McDonald in Stirling in March 2018.