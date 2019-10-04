Man, 56, ‘critical’ after road collision in Tullibody

A 56-year-old man is in a critical condition after suffering serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Tullibody yesterday.

The incident happened in Alloa Road at around 8pm, and involved a white Seat Ibiza car and a pedestrian.

The injured man is being cared for in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Sergeant Ruth Aitchison of the Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and has not yet spoken to us to come forward.

“In particular we are asking motorists to check their dash-cam footage.

“The collision happened near the Scotmid store so there may have been a number of vehicles around at the time.

“Anyone who can help should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3331 of October 3.”