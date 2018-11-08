Man (56) charged in connection with death of woman in Camelon

A 56-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court later today following the discovery of a 44-year-old woman’s body in Camelon.

Officers were called to the Carmuirs Avenue just after 8pm on Tuesday, November 6, following reports of a disturbance.

The body of a woman was found within a residential property and a man was subsequently arrested and has now been charged in connection with this.

Police are treating the woman’s death as murder and the force’s major investigation team is continuing its inquiries, searching three properties within Carmuirs Avenue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Detectives are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the death, however officers are expected to remain in the area over the coming days.”

Anyone with information which may be relevant is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3927 of 6th November, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.