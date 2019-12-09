Man (55) arrested and charged following incident at Falkirk Council area primary school

Police are now investigating reports of an alleged incident at a school involving an adult male who was arrested and charged in the last week.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police can confirm a 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a breach of the peace following an incident at a primary school.

“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”

A spokesman for Falkirk Council added: “We are aware of certain allegations which have been made and staff will assist Police Scotland with any investigation.”