Man (54) threatened teen girls in Camelon

A man appeared in court after being charged with behaving in a threatening manner towards three teenage girls in Camelon.

Complaints were made against Kevin McPhee (54) relating to an incident in the village’s Brown Street on April 27 last year in which an intoxicated McPhee made threats of violence to a 14-year-old and two 13-year-olds returning home from a dance class.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that McPhee, 166 Glasgow Road, Camelon, warned the trio he would find them before the girls were picked up from the area.

Addressing McPhee, who is currently subject to a community payback order for a separate offence, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I will defer sentence for you to engage with the current order for you to be of good behaviour until October 25.”