Man, 50, arrested in connection with Grangemouth robberies targeting residents in their 70s

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies and an attempted robbery in Grangemouth.

The first incident happened at 9.40am on Saturday, May 31, when a 73-year-old woman was robbed of her money by a man at a cash machine on Dock Street.

Thankfully a member of the public intervened and the money was recovered.

The culprit ran off and at 11.20am on the same day a 72-year-old man was in his car when a man entered the vehicle on Lime Street and tried to steal his wallet.

Police believe the same man was responsible for all three incidents (Picture: Police Scotland)

Shortly after that, at 11.30am, a 76-year-old woman was robbed of her purse on Lime Street.

Again, a member of the public managed to recover the woman’s purse as the man ran off.

Officers believed the robberies were carried out by the same man.

Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: “I’d like to thank members of the public who came forward with information.

"I’d also like to show my appreciation for the bystanders who intervened on Saturday.”

The man officers arrested is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week,

