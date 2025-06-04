Man, 50, arrested in connection with Grangemouth robberies targeting residents in their 70s

By James Trimble
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 13:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with two robberies and an attempted robbery in Grangemouth.

The first incident happened at 9.40am on Saturday, May 31, when a 73-year-old woman was robbed of her money by a man at a cash machine on Dock Street.

Thankfully a member of the public intervened and the money was recovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The culprit ran off and at 11.20am on the same day a 72-year-old man was in his car when a man entered the vehicle on Lime Street and tried to steal his wallet.

Police believe the same man was responsible for all three incidents (Picture: Police Scotland)Police believe the same man was responsible for all three incidents (Picture: Police Scotland)
Police believe the same man was responsible for all three incidents (Picture: Police Scotland)

Shortly after that, at 11.30am, a 76-year-old woman was robbed of her purse on Lime Street.

Again, a member of the public managed to recover the woman’s purse as the man ran off.

Officers believed the robberies were carried out by the same man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: “I’d like to thank members of the public who came forward with information.

"I’d also like to show my appreciation for the bystanders who intervened on Saturday.”

The man officers arrested is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court this week,

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice