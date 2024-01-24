News you can trust since 1845
Man, 48, who died in three vehicle collision in Forth Valley named

A man who died following a three vehicle collision in Forth Valley has been named by police.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 24th Jan 2024, 14:26 GMT
Barry Dawson, 48, from the Stirling area, dued following the crash in Cambus on Sunday, January 7.

The incident happened at around midnight on the A907 Alloa road at Park Terrace and involved a silver Citreon C1, a black Ford Fiesta and silver Audi A4.

In a statement issued by police, Mr Dawson’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Barry. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend. Our lives will never the same without him. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Barry Dawson, from the Stirling area, died following the incident on January 7. (Pic: submitted)Barry Dawson, from the Stirling area, died following the incident on January 7. (Pic: submitted)
Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and police are urging anyone with information that could assist their investigations to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s family and friends following their loss. They have asked that their privacy is respected and we will continue to support them as our enquiries progress.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone, who has not already spoken to officers and has information such as dash-cam, that could help with our investigation to come forward.

“In particular we are keen to speak to the occupants of a red car that stopped on Park Terrace after the crash as they may have important witness information that could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0003 of Sunday, January 7, 2024.