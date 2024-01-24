Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barry Dawson, 48, from the Stirling area, dued following the crash in Cambus on Sunday, January 7.

The incident happened at around midnight on the A907 Alloa road at Park Terrace and involved a silver Citreon C1, a black Ford Fiesta and silver Audi A4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued by police, Mr Dawson’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Barry. He was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend. Our lives will never the same without him. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Barry Dawson, from the Stirling area, died following the incident on January 7. (Pic: submitted)

Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and police are urging anyone with information that could assist their investigations to come forward.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Dawson’s family and friends following their loss. They have asked that their privacy is respected and we will continue to support them as our enquiries progress.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone, who has not already spoken to officers and has information such as dash-cam, that could help with our investigation to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular we are keen to speak to the occupants of a red car that stopped on Park Terrace after the crash as they may have important witness information that could help with our enquiries.”