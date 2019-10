Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A706 at Whitburn early yesterday morning in which a 45-year-old man died.

The incident involving a pedestrian and a silver Vauxhall Zafira happened at around 4.20am yesterday.

The road was closed until about 2.30pm as police carried out their investigation.

Officers have asked for anyone who witnessed the tragedy, or who has relevant dash-cam footage from the scene, to contact them immediately via 101.