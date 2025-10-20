Man, 45, arrested in connection with Forth Valley shoplifting offences
Road policing officers pulled over a car to arrest a man in connection with a number of shoplifting offences throughout Forth Valley and central Scotland.
A Police Scotland spokes person said: “Road policing officers, acting on intelligence, stopped a car in North Queensferry on Saturday, October 18 and arrested a 45-year-old man with an outstanding warrant for shoplifting .
"When his vehicle was searched, officers found more potentially stolen goods. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, October 20.”