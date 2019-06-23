Man, 37, to face murder charge in Falkirk

Police have charged a man in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man in Falkirk.

Officers and emergency services were called to a flat in Westfield Street at around 11.05pm on Friday after an alert raised concern for the safety of the occupants.

Tomas Svezas (22) was found fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A 37-year-old man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow (June 24) charged in connection with the murder of another man in the town’s Westfield Street.

Detective Inspector Barry McDaid from Forth Valley’s Criminal Investigations Department said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Svezas and they are being provided with support from specially trained officers at this difficult time.

“We are satisfied that this was an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.”