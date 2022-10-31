Man (36) arrested following Bo'ness drugs raid
A 36-year-old man was arrested after police carried out a drugs raid in Bo’ness.
By James Trimble
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
31st Oct 2022, 2:13pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, October 28 PCs McKendry and McDougal of the Bo'ness Community Policing team led a drugs search warrant in Thirlestane, Bo'ness.
"A quantity of drugs were recovered as well as an amount of cash. Officers arrested a 36-year-old male, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. If you have information about drugs or any kind of criminal activity, please contact the Police on 101.”