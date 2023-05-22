Man, 34, arrested and £10,000 of cannabis recovered in Grangemouth drugs bust
A drugs search of a premises in Grangemouth uncovered £10,000 of cannabis.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 08:32 BST
The search was executed earlier this month.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Grangemouth community police led a drugs operation at an address in the Grangemouth area. £10,000 worth of cannabis was
recovered. A 34 year old man was arrested and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal."
If you have any concerns or information about drug misuse or dealing in our communities you can contact Police Scotland on 101.