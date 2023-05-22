News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Most dangerous driving hotspots in the UK unveiled
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Who could replace Phillip Schofield after This Morning exit

Man, 34, arrested and £10,000 of cannabis recovered in Grangemouth drugs bust

A drugs search of a premises in Grangemouth uncovered £10,000 of cannabis.

By James Trimble
Published 22nd May 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 08:32 BST

The search was executed earlier this month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Grangemouth community police led a drugs operation at an address in the Grangemouth area. £10,000 worth of cannabis was

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

recovered. A 34 year old man was arrested and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal."

Officers carried out the search and uncovered £10,000 of cannabisOfficers carried out the search and uncovered £10,000 of cannabis
Officers carried out the search and uncovered £10,000 of cannabis
Most Popular

If you have any concerns or information about drug misuse or dealing in our communities you can contact Police Scotland on 101.