Man, 33, mugged by ‘spotty’ thug in Bo’ness Main Street

A 33-year-old man was threatened, attacked and robbed in Main Street Bo’ness yesterday morning - and police need the public’s help to catch the culprit.

The incident happened around 8.20am yesterday, when the victim was robbed of his wallet and left shaken and with a minor injury.

The suspect’s most noticeable feature is a large spot on his chin.

He is a white Scottish man in his mid-30s, about 5ft 10ins with stocky build, and was wearing a green waist length parka style jacket with brown fur and jeans

Detective Inspector David MacGregor said: “This was a shocking crime and not one which is common to the area.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Main Street in Bo’ness yesterday and who can help us identify this suspect.

“Anyone with any information can call us on the 101 number, and should quote the reference number 0691 November 28 2019”. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.