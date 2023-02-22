Man, 32, taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Forth Valley area
Police are appealing for witness after a violent assault led to a 32-year-old man being taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital with serious injuries.
The incident happened at around 10am on Sunday, February 19 in Lochies Road, Clackmannan, at the junction with Castle Street
Detective Sergeant Gavin Dingwall, of Stirling CID, said: “This was a violent attack and we are appealing for the help of the public to find out who was responsible. It happened on a Sunday morning when people were out and about so I am asking anyone who was in the area around this time and saw anything to get in touch.
“In addition, if you were driving in the area please check your dash-cam to see if there is footage that could help with our investigation and contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0843 of Tuesday, February 21, or they can make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.