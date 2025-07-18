Man, 32, taken to hospital following serious assault in Denny area

By James Trimble
Published 18th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 16:43 BST
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding an attack on a 32-year-old man which led to him being taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Detectives are now appealing for information following a serious assault in the Denny area at around 5.55pm on Wednesday, July 16.

“Officers were called to the Barnego Road area of Dunipace after a report of a serious assault. A 32-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment.”

Detective Sergeant Gillian O'Rourke added: “Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible for this assault and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to contact us.

Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault (Picture: Submitted)
Police officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the assault (Picture: Submitted)

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dash-cam footage to check and see if they captured anything that could be of use to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2901 of July 16.

