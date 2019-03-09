Man, 32, charged with alleged burglary in Broxburn

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of alleged break-ins at properties and vehicles in Broxburn and elsewhere in West Lothian.

High value power tools are claimed to be among items stolen, and police say these have been recovered and returned to their owners.

A 32-year-man has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal for 22 alleged offences.

