Man, 31, suffers serious assault during robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted and robbed in Broxburn’s Maull Road.

Officers are keen to trace three men who were in the area at the time of the attack, which happened between 5.45pm and 6.15pm on Saturday, February.

The 31-year-old victim, who had personal items stolen in the attack, was treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for serious injuries.

Police have issued descriptions of two men they wish to interview.

One is 5ft 5ins and aged between 45 and 55.

He has missing teeth and grey facial stubble, and wore a blue hooded top.

The other is 6ft and aged around 25.

He has “distinctive” blue eyes and his face was covered by a football-type scarf.

DC Grant Ross said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in the area around the time or who has any information which can assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

“We would also ask that if you recognise the description of the men given you contact police on 101 using reference number 3369 of 2 February or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”